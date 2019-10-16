The Irish Times view on Ukraine: looking eastwards

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has more to worry about than an embarrassing telephone call with Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

US president Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

 

Ukraine is now a near-constant presence in global headlines as the growing US impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump’s dealings with Kiev grabs countless column inches and broadcast minutes. While the world’s cameras follow hearings on Capitol Hill, however, most Ukrainians are not looking west to Washington but focusing on the war in their eastern Donbas region, and their own president’s bid to convince Russia to end it.

The grovelling revealed in the White House memo of Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s July 25th phone call with Trump would have been a domestic disaster for most other European leaders. But Ukrainians did not elect the former comedian as president this year for his political polish or adroit diplomacy, and they suspect any other leader of their poor and war-torn nation would have been just as keen to butter up the vainglorious Trump. Ukraine needs the US on its side, on almost any terms, in a five-year conflict with Russia that has claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people, displaced 1.6 million and ravaged the economy, and which Zelenskiy is determined to stop.

Zelenskiy needs the US administration to be unequivocally on his side as he enters the diplomatic fray with Russia

It is a sudden quickening of this peace effort that has grabbed Ukraine’s attention in recent weeks, as Zelenskiy has tried to blot out the noise from Washington and coax Moscow to the negotiating table. Kiev agreed this month on how to sequence elections in Donbas and grant some kind of special status to areas now held by Russian-led separatists, in what the Kremlin called a precondition for peace talks.

Government and separatist forces must also withdraw from sections of the front line before a summit between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany can take place. Thousands of Ukrainians have marched against any “capitulation” to Russia, however, and nationalist militia angrily reject any compromise with the Kremlin.

Zelenskiy has more to worry about than an embarrassing telephone call with Trump – and he needs a distracted US administration to be unequivocally on his side as he enters the diplomatic fray with Russia.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.