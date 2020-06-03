The Irish Times view on Trump and social media: filtering falsehoods

Facebook does not see itself as the arbiter of truth – except when it does

“I believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online,” Mark Zuckerberg said, even though Facebook is exactly that when it suits. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“I believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online,” Mark Zuckerberg said, even though Facebook is exactly that when it suits. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

 

Twitter’s decision to take direct action against two of US president Donald Trump’s tweets last week was a significant, potentially far-reaching, move, not just for the company but for recalibrating public expectations in the future on how these powerful global platforms respond to concerning posts from public figures.

One Trump tweet last week falsely claimed mail-in ballots would be used to encourage voting fraud (even though Trump has personally availed of mail-in ballots). The baseless tweet was given a fact-check warning notice by Twitter, encouraging people to “get the facts about mail-in ballots”, and linking to fact-checked information.

When Fox News subsequently asked Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg how his own platform would handle such a situation, he stuck to Facebook’s consistent, disingenuous “free speech” defence. “I believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online,” he said, even though Facebook is exactly that when it suits. Facebook has a large fact-checking section that has a sometimes-enforced policy of removing false claims about topics such as Covid-19.

Nonetheless, the action by Twitter pushed Trump to threaten social media platforms with a probably meaningless executive order removing protections that enable the platforms to avoid liability for the content their users post.

Twitter took firmer action when Trump tweeted last Thursday that furious protests in Minnesota over the appalling police killing of George Floyd would be met with violence, stating: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts”. Twitter hid the tweet – though Twitter users can still click in to view it – and blocked the ability to reply to or share it. A Trump Twitter tantrum followed.

Ironically, this theatrical thrust and parry between Trump and Twitter (or Facebook) is less titanic “free speech” battle and more a depressing reminder of how such dysfunctional relationships have amplified the power of both the platforms and their most abrasive and divisive users.

These virtual bully pulpits are easily exploited by public figures wishing to make statements and assertions while deftly avoiding formal questioning or being publicly held to account – at least, not before the assertion spews forth and is shared relentlessly.

The very algorithms that structure the platforms are primed to privilege and spread exactly the sort of outrageous utterance beloved of figures like Trump. The more shares, the more likely it is to appear in your own timeline.

Still, Twitter’s moves are a welcome if belated initial step towards taking some modest responsibility for curtailing obvious untruths and potentially dangerous bombast from those intent on their deliberate spread.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.