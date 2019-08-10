The Irish Times view on Toni Morrison: Seer and truth-teller

Morrison was a recipient of that rare combination, popular and critical acclaim

 

America needed a storyteller like Toni Morrison. It needed her unique voice and those magisterial works of fiction that explored black identity in a country that so often turned its back against it. Perhaps not since James Baldwin has a black American writer had such impact on the literary landscape.

Morrison’s novels – in particular Jazz, Beloved and Song of Solomon – were timely and necessary in an era when the United States was still coming to terms with civil rights and the toxic legacy of segregation.

She was not only a great writer but also a wise one. Knowing the limits of the written word, she once acknowledged that “language can never pin down slavery, genocide, war, nor should it yearn for the arrogance to be able to do so”.

Arrogance, however, was never a trait of either her thinking or her writing style, but she confronted its ugliness in telling the stories of those she called “the unfree at the heart of the democratic experiment”.

Having won the Pulitzer Prize for Beloved, wider recognition came with the Nobel Prize, which honoured work that “gives life to an essential aspect of American reality”. Imagination mingled with the everyday life of that “American reality” to produce work that often takes on a magical resonance; while her narratives were grounded in the rhythms of the daily vernacular of black America, her imaginative journey could shoot away from the ordinary and into the extraordinary.

Morrison was a recipient of that rare combination, popular and critical acclaim. The response to her death is another reminder of her achievement in bringing serious literary form to a wide readership.

In Beloved – and perhaps no other novel more shockingly deals with the injustice of slavery – Morrison has one of her characters say of another: “She is a friend of my mind”. She and the characters she created became a friend to the minds of the many readers who, in the words of Oprah Winfrey, looked to her as their “conscience… seer… truth-teller”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.