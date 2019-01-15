The Irish Times view on Theresa May’s defeat: go back to the British people

The prime minister says her government’s intention is not to run down the clock, but this is precisely what it is doing

A protester stands in front of an EU flag outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on Tuesday. Photograph: Oli Scarff/ AFP/Getty Images

A protester stands in front of an EU flag outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on Tuesday. Photograph: Oli Scarff/ AFP/Getty Images

 

The huge defeat suffered by Theresa May in the House of Commons at least clarifies what had long been thought – that a majority of British MPs oppose the withdrawal agreement. Whether enough MPs might change their mind to allow the deal to pass at a second or third time of asking is extremely doubtful, given the extraordinary scale of the vote against. A hapless government is left struggling to find a way forward, with the clock rapidly running down.

The prime minister vows to fight on, but the vote has severely compromised what little is left of her authority. Her first task is to survive a vote of confidence today which has been tabled by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who – like the government – has failed to present a coherent view on Brexit or face up to the essential trade-offs.

Time is now running very short, with the UK due to leave at the end of March. The first job is to avoid a potentially chaotic no-deal exit. This is the inevitable outcome if nothing is done to stop it. The strong indications from the House of Commons that this is not what a majority of MPs want are welcome, but must lead to action.

Holding a second referendum is the clearest way to establish the will of the British people now that the real consequences of Brexit and the choices it creates are becoming clear. The other EU members would surely agree to extend the UK’s departure date under article 50 to allow this to happen. However, the route to a second poll remains unclear with the Conservatives trying to hold on to power and Labour’s priority being to force a general election.

If she survives, Theresa May could also seek to build a wider consensus in the House of Commons, possibly seeking to attract Labour support via a commitment to a softer version of Brexit. She suggested after the vote that she would consult across parliament, though she may have left it too late. She may also seek further concessions from Brussels to try to build support either within her own party or more widely. These routes, too, are fraught with difficulty, though a change of approach towards a softer version of Brexit could win support from the Labour benches.

It is clear that the UK government’s existing approach is not working and – if continued – risks leaving us with the kind of no-deal exit everybody wants to avoid. Theresa May says that her government’s intention is not to run down the clock, but this is precisely what it is doing. This has led to the massive defeat in the House of Commons and has prompted MPs to try to take a more directional role.

If she wins the vote of confidence, Theresa May has committed to return with a plan by next Monday. A way forward will be hard to find. And even if one does emerge, would it reflect the will of a majority of the people? The only way to be sure is to hold a second referendum.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.