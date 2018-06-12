The Irish Times view on the Singapore summit: A triumph – for Kim Jong-un

Donald Trump has been snookered by a more strategic opponent

Updated: about an hour ago

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shook hands and smiled as they started a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday (June 12), just months after they traded insults and threats of nuclear war.

 

Kim Jong-un must scarcely believe his luck. Less than nine months after he established North Korea as a nuclear power with a long-range ballistic missile capability, the young despot has, through his summit with Donald Trump in Singapore, attained a level of global credibility his father and grandfather could only have dreamed of. But that’s the least of the gifts Trump has given him. The summit has tightened the dictator’s grip on power, reduced the threat of a US-led attack and raised the prospect of new flows of financial aid. Most astonishingly, this has cost Kim virtually nothing.

Trump once appeared to be a hardliner on North Korea. Late last year, he taunted the “rocket man” in Pyongyang and threatened to visit “fire and fury” on the country (Kim called Trump “the dotard”). That bellicose rhetoric has given way to the most accommodating position any US president has taken towards the Kim dynasty. Showcasing his potent blend of high narcissism and tragic ignorance in Singapore, Trump proclaimed the meeting a “very important event in world history” and claimed Kim had given his “unwavering” commitment to denuclearisation.

Trump’s warmth towards Kim, though consistent with his affinity with autocrats everywhere, was still shocking. The man who “loves his people, loves his country”, as Trump put it, oversees one of the most repressive regimes in the world – one that kills its enemies and tolerates no dissent.

What Trump sought to portray as a shift in Pyongyang’s position is nothing of the sort. In fact, all the concessions are on the American side. And they’re big concessions. The US will provide security guarantees and will cease joint military drills with Seoul. In exchange, Kim provided merely a vague pledge to work towards denuclearisation – language every diplomat will recognise as a standard-issue fudge. Trump appears to believe that when Pyongyang talks about denuclearisation, it means giving up its own arsenal. What it actually means is a vague aspiration for a nuclear-free region – one that would include the removal of the US nuclear umbrella over South Korea. The declaration contains no mention of verification or irreversibility. Nor does it mention scrapping missiles or even declaring the size of Pyongyang’s arsenal. It sets down no timetable.

Pyongyang made similar pledges in 1993 and 2005, but those accords also included an inspection regime and a verification process, respectively. In other words, Trump has achieved less than Bill Clinton and George W Bush did while giving away far more. Of course, it’s better that Trump and Kim are exchanging pleasantries than threats. Perhaps the Singapore summit can be the beginning of a meaningful process. But it was a bad start. For all his bombast and bluster, Trump appears to have been snookered by a cannier and more strategic opponent.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.