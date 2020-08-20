The Irish Times view on the latest measures to halt the spread of Covid-19: Time to pull together again

As cases of Covid-19 begin to rise, the country faces a difficult and fraught few weeks ahead. The advice of the State’s public health experts about the spread and potential future spread of the virus has prompted the Government to introduce new restrictions, reversing the gradual opening of economic and social life that has taken place over the summer. The amended advice was issued by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Tuesday evening after a hastily-arranged Cabinet meeting that revealed divisions at the heart of Government, notably between the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar. The reaction of most people will be dismay: are we really going back to the lockdown? But also: what is going on in Government?

It was always the case that opening up the country bit-by-bit was going to be a trickier operation than the blanket shutdown imposed by the last government when the pandemic hit. Difficult but necessary: for economic, social and health reasons, the country must reopen and learn to live with the virus. This must be done as safely as possible, and with risks minimised as much as possible; but it must be done.

If that is to happen as safely and successfully as possible, it requires better organisation, execution and communication than the Government displayed earlier this week. Government Buildings says that it is working on a plan for the next phase of dealing with the pandemic. It must be clear and coherent, and once agreed, it must be backed by all components of the administration.

During the first phase of the pandemic, the Fine Gael-led government won plaudits for resolute decision-making, swift action, simple messages and clear communication. The current Government– albeit differently composed and faced with a far more complex situation – should seek to follow that example. The Fine Gael members of the Government should be seeking to help with that, rather than complaining that it isn’t happening. A greater degree of unity and co-operation is required if the Government - and the country - is to navigate successfully the challenges of the coming weeks.

But the challenge is not just to the politicians and officials. It is plain that the behaviour of many people is contributing to the resurgence of the virus. This is not just about young people socialising – businesses and public facilities which are facilitating the spread of the virus must immediately correct damaging practices – but that is undoubtedly a significant part of it. Some young people need to cop themselves on.

There is a political responsibility to lead; there is also a personal responsibility on everyone to avoid spreading a deadly virus that will, if it is allowed, extract a fearful toll on the most vulnerable members of society.

We all have a duty to protect them.