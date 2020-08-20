The Irish Times view on the latest measures to halt the spread of Covid-19: Time to pull together again

There is a political responsibility to lead; there is also a personal responsibility on everyone to avoid spreading a deadly virus that will, if it is allowed, extract a fearful toll on the most vulnerable members of society

(From left) Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport Eamon Ryan at the post-Cabinet press briefing at Government Buildings. Photograph: Julien Behal

(From left) Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport Eamon Ryan at the post-Cabinet press briefing at Government Buildings. Photograph: Julien Behal

 

As cases of Covid-19 begin to rise, the country faces a difficult and fraught few weeks ahead. The advice of the State’s public health experts about the spread and potential future spread of the virus has prompted the Government to introduce new restrictions, reversing the gradual opening of economic and social life that has taken place over the summer. The amended advice was issued by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Tuesday evening after a hastily-arranged Cabinet meeting that revealed divisions at the heart of Government, notably between the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar. The reaction of most people will be dismay: are we really going back to the lockdown? But also: what is going on in Government?

It was always the case that opening up the country bit-by-bit was going to be a trickier operation than the blanket shutdown imposed by the last government when the pandemic hit. Difficult but necessary: for economic, social and health reasons, the country must reopen and learn to live with the virus. This must be done as safely as possible, and with risks minimised as much as possible; but it must be done.

If that is to happen as safely and successfully as possible, it requires better organisation, execution and communication than the Government displayed earlier this week. Government Buildings says that it is working on a plan for the next phase of dealing with the pandemic. It must be clear and coherent, and once agreed, it must be backed by all components of the administration.

During the first phase of the pandemic, the Fine Gael-led government won plaudits for resolute decision-making, swift action, simple messages and clear communication. The current Government– albeit differently composed and faced with a far more complex situation – should seek to follow that example. The Fine Gael members of the Government should be seeking to help with that, rather than complaining that it isn’t happening. A greater degree of unity and co-operation is required if the Government - and the country - is to navigate successfully the challenges of the coming weeks.

But the challenge is not just to the politicians and officials. It is plain that the behaviour of many people is contributing to the resurgence of the virus. This is not just about young people socialising – businesses and public facilities which are facilitating the spread of the virus must immediately correct damaging practices – but that is undoubtedly a significant part of it. Some young people need to cop themselves on.

There is a political responsibility to lead; there is also a personal responsibility on everyone to avoid spreading a deadly virus that will, if it is allowed, extract a fearful toll on the most vulnerable members of society.

We all have a duty to protect them.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.