The Irish Times view on the latest demographic trends: A changing population

The trends revealed in the latest figures will need to be monitored closely by policy makers in the years ahead to establish if they represent the beginning of a long term trend

The average age of mothers in Ireland is now 32.9 years. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

The average age of mothers in Ireland is now 32.9 years. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

 

The fall in the Irish birth rate disclosed in the latest Central Statistics Office yearbook is a mixed blessing. In the short term it may mean less pressure on public services like health and education but if the trend continues it will it will lead to a shrinking of the working-age population.

Many of the trends revealed in the yearbook are typical of an increasingly prosperous society: rising incomes, a declining birth rate and a higher age for marriage and giving birth. Last year 61,016 babies were born in the Republic, the lowest figure since 2002. That is a fall of 1.6 per cent on the 2017 figure of 62,053 and a drop of almost 20 per since the peak in 2009, when 75,554 babies were born.

The average age of mothers in Ireland is now 32.9. This has increased by more than two years since the middle of the last decade

Despite the fall in births, the population of the Republic has continued to increase to almost five million because of inward migration and longer life expectancy. The country still has one of the highest birth rates in the EU, but the steep drop in recent years means that the figure will drop below the average of 2.1 children per woman, which is the internationally recognised replacement rate for a country’s population.

Marriage rates have fallen to their lowest level since 1997 and would be lower still but for the inclusion of figures for same-sex marriages

The average age of mothers in Ireland is now 32.9. This has increased by more than two years since the middle of the last decade, while the number of births to women over 40 have increased by more than half between 2006 and 2016. By contrast the number of children born to teenage mothers have fallen by 52.8 per cent in the same period.

Marriage rates have fallen to their lowest level since 1997 and would be lower still but for the inclusion of figures for same-sex marriages. The figure peaked during the boom when there was a succession of years, from 2002 to 2007, when it was 5.2 per thousand. The CSO figures also reveal that average weekly earnings were up in 2018, as was the average weekly household disposable income. The trends revealed in the latest figures will need to be monitored closely by policy makers in the years ahead to establish if they represent the beginning of a long term trend.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.