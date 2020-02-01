The Irish Times view on the election campaign: change – but what kind?

The unmistakeable desire for change is the result of public concern with health and housing – and it is unlikely to dissipate before polling day

Ireland is a country looking for change. But it has not yet decided exactly what kind of change it wants, and it is nervous about some versions. Photograph: RollingNews.ie

Ireland is a country looking for change. But it has not yet decided exactly what kind of change it wants, and it is nervous about some versions. Photograph: RollingNews.ie

 

This day week, Ireland goes to the polls to elect the 33rd Dáil, which will in due course choose the next taoiseach and government. The outcome remains wholly unpredictable. This is not just because the eventual winner (or at least the party that will gain most seats) is uncertain in a way not seen in the previous two elections, but because several different post-election government arrangements are at this stage equally plausible. Widely diverse outcomes remain possible.

The parties and Independent candidates will now embark on a frantic last week of campaigning as they seek to win undecided or weakly affiliated voters to their camps. Opinion polls thus far suggest that Fine Gael is trailing Fianna Fáil, while Sinn Féin is mounting a strong challenge to the two big parties. A further realignment of Irish politics, supplementing the big two with a third competitor, is a real prospect.

So far it has been a campaign dominated by the big parties. Despite their potential importance to government formation in the aftermath of the election – and the predictions that the Green Party would politically weaponise the issue of climate change – the smaller parties and Independent candidates have struggled to elbow their way into the centre of the election debate. That may yet happen.

Today we report on a series of focus groups conducted for The Irish Times by Ipsos MRBI in recent days. This device, extensively used by the political parties themselves, is designed not to predict the election outcome, but to give an insight into the thinking of crucial cohorts of voters about the issues relevant to them in the campaign and about the parties conducting it.

The research demonstrates that Ireland is a country looking for change. It has not yet decided exactly what kind of change it wants, and it is nervous about some versions. But the desire for a change is unmistakeable, it is deep and broad, and it is everywhere. It is the result of public concern with health and housing. And it is unlikely to dissipate before polling day.

The parties that prosper next weekend will be the ones that best accommodate themselves to that mood. Fine Gael seeks to convince voters it can improve public services and address the quality-of-life issues that concern voters; its prospects of success are narrowing. Sinn Féin needs to reassure nervous new recruits that its proposed changes will not undo the gains of recent years; Fianna Fáil wants to show voters that it can be trusted once again.

The smaller parties and Independents must compete for attention and a distinctive message that will register with voters as they make their choice. The political cacophony – and the political temperature – will only intensify in the week ahead.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.