The Irish Times view on technology in the legal sector: Going digital – at last

In the courts, the case for faster, more efficient systems has become inarguable

Chief Justice Frank Clarke speaks during the first remote sitting of the Supreme Court on Monday. Photograph: Collins Courts

Chief Justice Frank Clarke speaks during the first remote sitting of the Supreme Court on Monday. Photograph: Collins Courts

 

For most organisations, holding a video-conference is no big deal. With Covid-19 restrictions forcing businesses and employees to transform how they operate, remote working has in the space of a few short weeks become the norm for many of us. Yet when the Supreme Court held a case management hearing by video yesterday, the legal world registered a small earthquake.

The court system, like the legal world in general, has been slow to join the technological revolution. It is a world of paper – court filings, judgments, correspondence, fines, warrants and exhibits are overwhelmingly still physical objects that sit in large cabinets or get hauled into court by barristers with trollies. Solicitors, a large share of whose work is not bespoke or creative but essentially process-based paperwork, have resisted templates and automation; some of them remain ardent devotees of the fax machine. A cynic would say the legal profession’s resistance to new technology is self-serving; some legal work is still billed by the hour, which is a disincentive to speedy work. The more charitable view is that a conservative sector that puts a high premium on privacy has good reason to take it slowly.

Coronavirus Data Dashboard
When the Supreme Court introduced a system to allow lawyers submit their documents electronically, the court found that many of them continued to persist with their beloved paper files

In fairness, change has been coming. Clients’ expectations have changed. So have the incentives; a large law firm with an eye on its future development can no longer stand aloof from machine learning or big data. For organisations such as the Courts Service, whose technological development slowed dramatically after its budget was cut during the economic crisis but which has been catching up in recent years, the case for faster, more efficient systems has become inarguable.

Yet even when it provides new services, the legal profession can be slow to embrace it. When the Supreme Court introduced a system to allow lawyers submit their documents electronically, the court found that many of them continued to persist with their beloved paper files. The current crisis means they may have no choice. The legal system’s long overdue switch to digital is about to accelerate.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.