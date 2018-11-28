The Irish Times view on stress at work: Under pressure

One fifth of the workforce confesses to “always” or “most of the time” experiencing stress. That’s a serious problem for the individuals and for their employers
In spite of the introduction of flexi-hours and an emphasis on work-life balance, the highest stress levels were found amongst companies with more than 100 employees.

In spite of the introduction of flexi-hours and an emphasis on work-life balance, the highest stress levels were found amongst companies with more than 100 employees.

 

Workplace stress is like cosmic radiation: it is always present. But when anxiety levels increase beyond a certain point they can pose a serious threat to individuals, manifesting in physical and mental health problems, heart conditions, depression and absenteeism. An EU-wide survey found that while stress levels in Ireland had more than doubled, from 8 to 17 per cent, between 2010 and 2015, they were still below the EU average. Of more pressing concern was a 2016 finding that stress levels had continued to grow, to 22 per cent.

When one-fifth of the workforce confesses to “always” or “most of the time” experiencing stress, it amounts to a serious problem for the individuals concerned and for their employers. The most worrying finding from these surveys is that, in spite of economic recovery and rapid job creation – or perhaps because of it – pressure at work has intensified. This may reflect a restructuring of companies and their business models in the aftermath of the recession.

In spite of the introduction of flexi-hours and an emphasis on work-life balance, the highest stress levels were found in companies with more than 100 employees. Casual employment and job insecurity also contributed to this growth pattern, producing such reactions as general fatigue, anxiety and sleep disturbance. Some European countries regard stress as the major cause of burn-out and absenteeism from work. In Ireland, support provided by managers and co-workers is being promoted as an effective method of reducing pressure and improving productivity

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) commissioned the Economic and Social Research Institute to conduct these surveys. Technical and professional people in the occupational sector were found to experience the highest stress levels, followed by teachers, health workers, public administrators and managers. This was in line with EU findings. Employers will have to manage these situations and support stressed-out workers as the economy develops.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.