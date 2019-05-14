The Irish Times view on South Africa’s election: the ANC’s last chance

Cyril Ramaphosa must use his mandate to root out corruption and cronyism

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech outside Lithuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg, on Sunday. Photograph: Wikus de Wet/AFP/Getty Images

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech outside Lithuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg, on Sunday. Photograph: Wikus de Wet/AFP/Getty Images

 

The African National Congress (ANC) has retained its majority in South Africa’s parliament, but the election result cannot obscure the existential problems facing the scandal-plagued party that has dominated the country’s politics since the end of apartheid.

Fixing those problems is vital if the ANC is to have any hope of addressing South Africa’s economic and social ills.

Official results show President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ruling party won 57.7 per cent of the vote, its lowest share since the country’s first free elections 25 years ago. It could have been worse: Ramaphosa, the trade unionist turned tycoon who was once identified by Nelson Mandela as his preferred successor, is significantly more popular than his party and has undoubtedly lifted its support since replacing the discredited Jacob Zuma in 2017.

That should give Ramaphosa the internal legitimacy he needs to make good on his pledge to root out the corruption that has plagued the ANC – and South Africa – for far too long. To do so, he will need to take on those in the ANC who have most to lose from a crackdown on graft. His post-election promise to purge the party of “bad and deviant tendencies”, a reference to corruption in the ranks, is a start. Now he must move against enemies of progress in the party and empwer prosecutors to pursue even the most sensitive cases.

But the ANC’s administrative incompetence has also cost South Africa dear: a decade of economic mismanagement has resulted in an unemployment rate of around 27 per cent, creaking public services and a sluggish economy. For many South Africans, the ANC has done nothing to reduce crime or lift living standards.

Ramaphosa only narrowly won the party leadership in 2017, underlining the deep divisions in the party, but he now has a fresh national mandate to restore capable and accountable government.

The ANC has been dealt a warning by the people but it also has one last chance. It must seize it.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.