The Irish Times view on Slovakia’s election: Far-right’s rise may be a turning point for Europe

Bratislava risks going the way of Poland and Hungary if embattered ruling party returns to power with help of nationalists

A protest rally marking the second anniversary of the murder of the investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, ahead of country’s parliamentary election, in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

A protest rally marking the second anniversary of the murder of the investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, ahead of country’s parliamentary election, in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

 

A Slovak court is still trying the alleged murderers of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend, but the nation’s voters are poised to deliver their verdict on a ruling party that was thrown into crisis by the killings. The investigation into the February 2018 shooting of Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova revealed alarming links between Slovak businessmen, alleged criminals, state officials and members of the populist Smer party that has run the country for 12 of the last 14 years.

Polls suggest Smer will claim about 17 per cent of votes in Saturday’s election, down from 28 per cent four years ago but probably enough to beat the rest of a fractured political field.

In much of Slovakia and in many other EU states, there is concern that Smer could join forces with the extreme-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) to prevent a coalition of mainstream opposition parties taking office. Marian Kotleba, leader of the LSNS, has praised wartime Slovakia’s Nazi puppet regime and described his country’s large Roma minority as “parasites”.

Smer leader Robert Fico, who reluctantly resigned as premier after the murder of Kuciak and Kusnirova, was charged with inciting racial hatred last year when he criticised a court ruling against an LSNS deputy who lambasted “Gypsy antisocials” and compared Roma children to “animals in a zoo”. The charge was later dropped, and Fico continues to be the driving force behind Smer, which called a special session of parliament this week to hike pensions before the election. The LSNS and another nationalist party backed the increase.

If Smer retains power with the help of the far right, then an increasingly populist Slovakia may adopt the kind of Eurosceptic outlook and rule-of-law reforms that have put neighbouring Hungary and Poland at loggerheads with Brussels. That would gladden nationalist leaders in Budapest and Warsaw, but do nothing for the EU’s ability to tackle a host of key issues, from managing migration to fighting corruption to thrashing out a new long-term budget.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.