The Irish Times view on reopening economy: The first cautious step

Biggest move today is allowing the construction sector to reopen

The Construction Industry Federation has drawn up a detailed operating procedure for the reopening and will be subject to the wider protocol agreed between Government, employers and trade unions. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty

Today the first tentative steps are being taken to reopen the economy. It is an important milestone and it seems appropriate to move now, given the relative success in controlling the virus. But it is a nervous process because of the risk of a renewed rise in infection rates. A vital few weeks lie ahead.

The biggest move today is allowing the construction sector to reopen. Following criticism before the lockdown of the way some sites were operating, the Construction Industry Federation has drawn up a detailed operating procedure and will be subject to the wider protocol agreed between Government, employers and trade unions. It is essential that the guidelines are adhered to – and that construction workers do not squeeze into vans or cars travelling to or from work, or between sites. While the outdoor nature of much construction work should lower the risk, we have seen recently how the infection spread quickly in another work setting – meat plants.

Different challenges

Other sectors reopening face different challenges. For the limited retail outlets taking down their shutters, the challenge will be ensuring proper social distancing to protect staff and customers. Food outlets have already shown the way, but it requires clear instructions and management of queues. Cleaning and avoiding points where large numbers are touching the same items are other issues.

A properly functioning testing and tracing regime is an essential component of easing the lockdown

For these outlets, compliance is not only essential for public safety, but also for business. Research by the Economic and Social Research Institute shows that the people remain cautious. Those outlets where the public feel safe will perform better in the weeks ahead.

The obligations on business owners are onerous. As well as customers, employees need to feel safe and are entitled to proper protection. The Health and Safety Authority has an important job in monitoring the reopening, working with employers and, if necessary, closing a premises or site until the required measures are in place.

Essential component

The State also has a key role. A properly functioning testing and tracing regime is an essential component of easing the lockdown. If this does not work efficiently and quickly, then the required isolation of people with Covid-19 and their contacts simply will not happen. And then, as people are moving around much more, the virus will get a new foothold in the wider community.

There is some cause for cautious optimism. Many businesses have remained open and on site through the crisis – in pharmaceuticals and IT for example – and bar the reports from meat plants, workplaces have not emerged as a key source of infection spreading. We are also getting used to social distancing and the other key measures to control the spread of infection. Let’s hope that we can get through this first cautious step and plan for further progress in the months ahead.

