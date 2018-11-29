The Irish Times view on regulating social media: Gathering momentum

Tech giants can no longer pretend they have no responsibility for content they allow to be uploaded
A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen iReports of election manipulation by the likes of Cambridge Analytica and Russia are clearly troubling not only politicians but voters, in Ireland no less than the EU. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen iReports of election manipulation by the likes of Cambridge Analytica and Russia are clearly troubling not only politicians but voters, in Ireland no less than the EU. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

 

Public concern at the proliferation of unacceptable content on social media has brought a significant shift in the debate about the online world. Talk of regulation is mainstream, as is the idea that tech giants can no longer pretend they have no responsibility for content they allow to be uploaded.

When it comes to incitement to political violence, or child abuse material, they have begun to collaborate with states to monitor content that is clearly illegal and, rapidly, to take it down.

But how to tackle the greyer area of fake news, invasions of privacy, and defamation and bullying online is less clear. Reports of election manipulation by the likes of Cambridge Analytica and Russia are clearly troubling not only politicians but voters, in Ireland no less than the EU at large.

A new Eurobarometer poll finds strikingly high levels of concern. Two-thirds of Irish respondents (64 per cent) say they fear election manipulation by cyberattacks and fear abuse of data held on line, while three out of five (60 per cent) believe coverage could be adversely affected by “foreign actors and criminal gangs”.

Similarly, large percentages favour responding to such pressures with rules to ensure that paid political advertising is clearly differentiated from non-advertising content, and that platforms should be required to reveal how much they are being paid to put up such material. Respondents overwhelmingly support a right of reply online (86 per cent).

How such protections can be introduced and enforced is now a critical debate between politicians, civil society groups and the online industry. The latter favours voluntary self-regulation, warning that regulation by the state may impinge on free speech, not to mention impose onerous financial demands on its freewheeling business model.

There is also a third way, of course: an independent voluntary regulatory system, akin to Ireland’s press ombudsman and press council, in which consumers and industry would share in policing the industry’s excesses.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.