The Irish Times view on Poland’s election: Europe watches anxiously

A defeat for Andrzej Duda would be seen by many as signalling the end of right-wing PiS rule

Polish president Andrzej Duda Duda was in Washington on Wednesday to get the endorsement of his ideological ally Donald Trump. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg

Polish president Andrzej Duda Duda was in Washington on Wednesday to get the endorsement of his ideological ally Donald Trump. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg

 

Alot is at stake in Sunday’s Polish presidential election. Although the president cannot introduce legislation without parliamentary approval, a veto right would allow the victor to check the ruling Law and Justice party’s (PiS) attempts to hobble the country’s judiciary and media, a battle that has seen Warsaw at loggerheads with EU partners.

European capitals are watching anxiously. A defeat for incumbent Andrzej Duda will be seen by many as signalling the beginning of the end of right-wing PiS rule and a blow to authoritarian ally Hungary’s Viktor Orban. Only notionally an independent, Duda’s election as president in 2015 paved the way for PiS’s return to power later that year after eight years in opposition

As in the last two elections, much of PiS’s campaign has revolved around “culture war” issues such as LGBT rights. But Duda on Wednesday was also in Washington to get the endorsement of ideological ally Donald Trump. “He’s doing a terrific job. The people of Poland think the world of him,” Trump said helpfully, adding a useful hint that he might redeploy US troops being withdrawn from Germany to Poland. “I don’t think he needs my help,” he responded to questions about the appropriateness of breaking US diplomatic precedent to meet, let alone endorse, a foreign leader mid-election campaign.

PiS has combined rightwing conservatism with popular social benefit programmes for families and pensioners. Duda has focused on rallying his small-town base with attacks on what he calls lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender “ideology”, while promising to protect social programmes. One of his staff said on Polish state TV that LGBT people were “not equal to normal people” and that “LGBT ideology” could be “even more destructive than communist ideology”.

Polls suggest that Duda will win the first round with around 42 per cent of the vote, a 10-point margin on the liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski. But in the event of no majority, the margin would evaporate in a run-off between the final two candidates due on July 12th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.