The Irish Times view on Irish literature: having a moment

Joyce may have set the standard for Irish letters, but there is no shortage of contemporary standard bearers

Kevin Barry who has been longlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize and shortlisted for the Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award. Photograph: Press Association.

Kevin Barry who has been longlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize and shortlisted for the Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award. Photograph: Press Association.

 

If Irish literature is having a moment, it is lasting an impressively long time, like the single sentence that comprises Mike McCormack’s award-winning novel, Solar Bones. This week’s announcement of an Irish-dominated shortlist for the world’s richest short story prize prompted the Guardian to ask: why is Irish literature thriving? And then to answer: because its writers and publishers take risks.

While each award-winning book is primarily down to an individual’s artistic vision, it takes a village to rear an author. Ireland is a nation of readers and that has fostered writers and the ecosystem that sustains them - book buyers, booksellers, librarians, publishers, festival organisers, book clubs, literary pages and writing retreats.

“There is no VIP room in Irish publishing,” said Anne Enright, the inaugural Laureate for Irish Fiction, while launching Sara Baume’s debut. In other words, successful writers such as Enright, and McCormack, are there for younger writers, informally and through university creative writing courses.

Kevin Barry is shortlisted for the Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award (along with Danielle McLaughlin and Louise Kennedy), and longlisted for the Booker Prize. He also jointly publishes Winter Papers, an annual anthology that nurtures talent. In turn, he was first published by Stinging Fly, a magazine and small press which has launched a generation of writers. It has, along with Lilliput, New Island, Gill and Tramp Press, acted as a nursery of talent, with the most successful authors transferring to larger London publishers. The latter also deserve credit for championing Irish writing. Faber has sold more than 500,000 copies of Anna Burns’s Booker-winning Milkman and next month publishes Girl by Edna O’Brien, 59 years after her debut.

Museum of Literature Ireland opens next month at James Joyce’s old alma mater on St Stephen’s Green. A tradition is a poor one if it is not a living thing. Joyce may have set the standard for Irish letters, but there is no shortage of contemporary standard bearers.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.