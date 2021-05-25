The Irish Times view on indoor dining: a delicate balancing act

The industry is understandably anxious to start operating again as soon as possible so as to make the most of the busy summer season

Guidelines due to be issued by Fáilte Ireland on the resumption of hospitality will be an important in assisting business owners to prepare their premises to operate safely in the summer. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Guidelines due to be issued by Fáilte Ireland on the resumption of hospitality will be an important in assisting business owners to prepare their premises to operate safely in the summer. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

 

With the national vaccination programme continuing apace and economic life gradually resuming across the State, the Government is coming under pressure to speed up the reopening of pubs and indoor dining, which will be among the last settings to readmit customers. Guidelines from Fáilte Ireland on the resumption of hospitality will be an important contribution to the process, assisting business owners to prepare their premises to operate safely in the summer.

The guidelines are expected to put a welcome emphasis on good ventilation – an essential, too-often overlooked tool in the battle against what is, after all, an airborne virus – and set out a range of other useful and workable ideas, including a distance of one metre between tables and a limit of six people per booking.

Coronavirus Data Dashboard

A more complicated – and contentious – issue is when, rather than how, to reopen pubs and restaurants. The industry is understandably anxious to start operating again as soon as possible so as to make the most of the busy summer season. The Restaurants Association of Ireland has called for all restaurants to be allowed to serve food indoors from June 2nd, the same date on which hotels will be allowed to do so, because, it argues, “there is no difference between a hotel restaurant and an independent restaurant next door”.

However, the strongest argument for a staggered reopening is not that hotel restaurants are different but that there are fewer of them. By delaying reopening for indoor dining generally, the idea goes, social contacts across the population are reduced, thereby giving the vaccination campaign a few more weeks to broaden its impact.

Those few weeks could be crucial. Emerging scientific studies suggest the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19 can put up significant resistance against a single vaccine dose, which means people will need two doses to reach a high protection level. So there is a delicate balance to be struck between the very real concerns of the industry and the need to ensure that the gains of recent months are maintained.

News Digests

Stay on top of the latest newsSIGN UP HERE
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.