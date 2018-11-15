The Irish Times view on home-care services: Stark inequality

Those who remain at home are happier, healthier and live more fulfilling lives
Limiting home-care services while facilitating the introduction of private charges, points towards creeping, health-based age discrimination. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Limiting home-care services while facilitating the introduction of private charges, points towards creeping, health-based age discrimination. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

 

A decade after then minister for health Mary Harney promised that applicants for home care packages would be treated in a standard fashion across the State, the Health Service Executive (HSE) continues to operate a discriminatory system.

An additional 2,300 people received help to remain in their own homes last year, through the provision of non-medical care.

But waiting lists continue to grow. Two health districts reported a backlog of more than 600 applicants, three had more than 500 and 10 had more than 200. Six districts had no waiting lists.

As the population ages, the demand for this service, designed to allow people remain in their own homes rather than enter long-term nursing home care, will grow. Because of that, the allocation of resources should reflect the demand in differing communities and seek to eliminate existing, stark inequalities.

Keeping ageing citizens out of expensive hospitals and nursing homes makes good social and economic sense

Home-care packages are provided either directly by the HSE or through contracts for services with non-profit and private companies. Assessment of an individual’s needs is conducted by a public health nurse who recommends that a certain number of home-help hours is required each week. The average waiting time for this review is 14 weeks.

Because the service is free and not means-tested, demand is intense. As with long-term nursing home care, however, the State has stepped back from being the primary provider of services and has encouraged private sector companies to become involved.

In recent years, most home care packages have been contracted out to private agencies. And because the number of HSE-allocated hours invariably falls short of what is needed by elderly people living alone, families pay privately for additional time.

Keeping ageing citizens out of expensive hospitals and nursing homes makes good social and economic sense. Those who remain at home are happier, healthier and live more fulfilling lives. Limiting this service while facilitating the introduction of private charges points towards creeping, health-based age discrimination.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.