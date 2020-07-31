The Irish Times view on exploring Mars: Looking for signs of life

Three missions to the red planet this summer point to our enduring fascination with that barren world

Updated: 16 minutes ago

A Nasa illustration show its Mars 2020 rover as it uses its drill to core a rock sample on Mars. Photograph: Handout/ Nasa/JPL-Caltech/ AFP via Getty Images

A Nasa illustration show its Mars 2020 rover as it uses its drill to core a rock sample on Mars. Photograph: Handout/ Nasa/JPL-Caltech/ AFP via Getty Images

 

Since the first storytellers slept under the stars, the red planet – close, visible, familiar and fierce – has fired our imagination. It has been a place of menace and of hope, an omen of death and the best bet for life beyond our own. We named it Mars, after the Roman god of war. Looking at that unattainable blood-red dot in the sky, we saw ancient civilisations, free-flowing canals and vengeful deities. Seldom did it stir more terror than in 1938, when a radio adaptation of HG Wells’s alien-invader epic The War of the Worlds, presented as a live news broadcast, threw its audience into panic.

Through feats of science and engineering, Mars has shed some of its mystery but none of its wonder. Through early missions in the 1960s, we found not those little green Martians but a freezing, barren world, zapped with radiation and covered in toxic soil. Yet we know that Mars is the only planet on which humans could one day settle, and so we persist in our efforts to understand it. This we know: some 3.5 billion years ago, Earth and Mars were quite similar. Both had the conditions to sustain life. But does that mean that life evolved on Mars? And could it mean that some form of life might still survive? If so, it would fundamentally alter our understanding of life itself.

And so we venture on. At the moment, Earth and Mars are aligned in a way that means the journey takes less than seven months. So in recent weeks, three separate missions – sent by China, the United Arab Emirates and, this week, the United States – have set off for the red planet. A cavalcade of vehicles, robots and helicopters will reach their destination early next year and begin their scientific experiments, all rooted in that same question: is there life?

Today, space exploration does not quite have the hold on the popular imagination that it once did. But from our over-heating world, gripped by a deadly pandemic, we will watch and listen as a robot scrabbles through the rocky soil 97 million kilometres away, and we will be reminded that, at some deeper level of our psyche, we still long for something outside ourselves.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.