The Irish Times view on Emma de Souza’s legal battle: the spirit of Good Friday

A dispute over the citizenship rights of people in Northern Ireland is not over yet

Derry woman Emma De Souza fought a hard legal and political battle against a British Home Office requirement that she must renounce British citizenship before being able to rely on her Belfast Agreement-acquired right to Irish, and hence EU, citizenship in seeking residency rights for her US-born husband Jake. Photograph: Justin Kernoghan

Derry woman Emma De Souza fought a hard legal and political battle against a British Home Office requirement that she must renounce British citizenship before being able to rely on her Belfast Agreement-acquired right to Irish, and hence EU, citizenship in seeking residency rights for her US-born husband Jake. Photograph: Justin Kernoghan

 

The British government decision that Northern Ireland citizens will be regarded as EU citizens for immigration/family unification purposes is a significant and welcome climbdown, and a victory for principled and tenacious Derry woman Emma De Souza.

The latter has fought a hard legal and political battle against a Home Office requirement that she must renounce British citizenship before being able to rely on her Belfast Agreement-acquired right to Irish, and hence EU, citizenship in seeking residence rights for her US-born husband Jake. De Souza, who married in Belfast in July 2015, had then applied under her Irish passport for residence for her husband.

She says she has never applied for British citizenship, or regarded herself as British, and contends that, in recognising the right to identify equally as Irish, British, or both, the Belfast Agreement implies clearly she should not be forced to renounce one identity.

The British concession temporarily removes the onus on De Souza, or others in her situation, to do so, and will allow her husband’s application under the Brexit transition arrangements for EU and EEA citizens wanting family reunification, a quasi-automatic process. The Brexit settlement scheme ends six months after the end of transition in June 2021, at which stage the current arrangements will de facto fall back into place.

De Souza must now decide whether to continue her appeals, although she may be advised that the courts will regard her problem as resolved and her argument, therefore, as moot. But the issue must not be allowed to rest. The battle is not yet won. The Government backs her interpretation of the agreement, and she has won support in the European Parliament and Commission, which sees implementation of the 1998 deal as an essential prerequisite of the Withdrawal Agreement.

London’s interpretation of the parity of esteem requirement for British and Irish identities in the Belfast Agreement gives a special place to British citizenship as the default, primary identity of its citizens. That is not the spirit of the agreement.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.