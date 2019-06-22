The Irish Times view on electric cars: Devil in the detail

This week’s grand plan for electric vehicles was more of a shiny vision than a detailed strategy

 

Any encouragement for motorists to make the move to electric cars is to be welcomed. They are fast, fun to drive and the Government wants us to buy them, wholesale, certainly from 2030 onwards. In fact, they’re taking a lead on other EU states by declaring a ban on the sale of non-zero emission vehicles from then on. The message goes that if we remove the emissions from everyone’s car we’ll go a long way to solving the climate crisis. Certainly, electric is the way to go in terms of air quality.

The devil is in the detail, however. Unhitching the car from the climate debate is not that simple, even if you swap fuel tank for battery stack. The source of the energy to power these cars needs to be taken into account. Do electric cars really offer zero emissions transport? With our current mix of fossil fuel and renewable energy production, an electric car charging from the national grid has effective Co2 emissions of around 70g/km, according to the ESB. So moving to electric is not an absolute end to the emissions issue, more a sliding scale. There are also concerns about the energy expended in the production of the vehicles and issues surrounding the raw materials used in battery production.

There’s also the little matter of the Government’s target for 950,000 electric vehicles on our roads by 2030, which seems at best ambitious. Certainly those in the motor trade are wondering where all these vehicles will come from, given the limited supply of EVs that will land in Ireland in the next few years. If it ever does go to plan, then the Government will also need to have a detailed strategy in place for the transition, supporting a vastly improved recharging network, for example, while also taking account of the significant impact the move to EV will have on the exchequer.

This week’s grand plan for electric vehicles was more of a shiny vision than a detailed strategy, and while it may have given the Government a green hue, it did little to tackle the major issues and practicalities involved in making the biggest transition in personal transport since the car replaced the bicycle and horse on Irish roads.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.