The Irish Times view on Dublin’s ‘BusConnects’ plan

Existing slow and unreliable bus service is incapable of meeting demands of growing population
Dublin resident Tony Murray, who is blind, says he faces a tougher commute due to the effects of the BusConnects plan. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Dublin resident Tony Murray, who is blind, says he faces a tougher commute due to the effects of the BusConnects plan. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

 

Dublin desperately needs an integrated and efficient transport system. The population of the city is projected to grow by one-quarter by 2040 and the existing slow and unreliable bus service is incapable of meeting the demands that will be placed upon it. Anticipating that situation, the National Transport Authority (NTA) is advancing a plan – BusConnects – designed to provide speedier, more frequent services.

Already, commuting by car has developed into a congested nightmare for many workers. The Luas and Dart services have reached capacity at rush hour. It will take years to realise the planned Metro system. And there is universal acceptance that bus services are, in most cases, seriously inadequate. In such circumstances, reconfiguring the existing bus network to meet rising demand makes sound social and economic sense.

Core Bus Corridors Project

The design can be tweaked to minimise the impact on vulnerable people while catering for the needs of the many

Disturbing established precedents in the provision of public services is a sure-fire guarantee for political trouble. The situation was no different on this occasion. Those individuals and communities affected by route alterations; by a requirement to transfer to other buses or who faced the loss of garden frontage to bus corridors complained to local politicians. In response, six senior ministers, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, along with opposition politicians, made representations on their behalf to the NTA. That is a normal and valued part of our democracy. Their observations will feed into a revised BusConnects scheme, to be published early next year.

The NTA is due to publish a final Bus Connects network design in the first quarter of 2019. Photograph: Alan Betson
"There is universal acceptance that bus services are, in most cases, seriously inadequate. In such circumstances, reconfiguring the existing bus network to meet rising demand makes sound social and economic sense." File photograph: Alan Betson

Consideration for those discommoded by a reconfigured bus system should not, however, swamp the requirements of most citizens for a faster and more efficient service. Jobs and economic development depend on it. Designer of BusConnects Jarrett Walker observed that a system designed around the needs of senior/disabled people would be too slow to be useful to the rest of the population. That may be so. But the design can be tweaked to minimise the impact on vulnerable people while catering for the needs of the many. Change can be painful but communications, consensus building and common sense can help.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.