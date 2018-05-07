The Irish Times view on drug prices: Big Pharma’s hostages

The presence of so many drug manufacturers in Ireland means we are in a unique position to open a dialogue with industry to explore alternative models for the pricing of medicines.
Pharmaceutical prices: What was once an issue that primarily affected the developing world is now having an impact on high-income countries.

Pharmaceutical prices: What was once an issue that primarily affected the developing world is now having an impact on high-income countries.

 

Rising prices of new medicines are having a profound impact globally and are now exceeding the capacity of even the wealthiest of countries to pay, a recent Dublin conference on drug prices heard.

Existing patent laws mean that once a drug is approved by regulators it enjoys a competitive-free environment for up to 20 years. And while research and development costs are undoubtedly high, some experts believe these costs are not as substantial as the international pharmaceutical industry suggests.

Treatments for life-threatening infections and diseases such as HIV/AIDS, cancer and Hepatitis C are increasingly unaffordable for both individuals and health systems

What was once an issue that primarily affected the developing world is now having an impact on high-income countries, the conference was told. Indeed the Republic is one of the slowest in Europe to provide public funding for newly approved treatments.

As a result of rising prices globally, treatments for life-threatening infections and diseases such as HIV/AIDS, cancer and Hepatitis C are increasingly unaffordable for both individuals and health systems. This can force countries to ration treatments or to take other severe cost-saving measures, effectively denying patients treatment.

In Ireland, some six months into 2017, the €30 million allocated by the Government to the Hepatitis C treatment programme was virtually spent and treating doctors were told to stop applying for funding for new patients.

Dutch intellectual patent expert Ellen ‘t Hoen told the conference, organised by Médecins San Frontières and other advocacy groups, that governments were frequently in a “hostage situation” when dealing with Big Pharma. She suggested public policy was being driven by a fear that companies will not develop new drugs.

As a major European manufacturing base for pharmaceutical companies, there is also an unspoken fear among politicians and others of driving these manufacturers abroad.

Yet the presence of so many drug manufacturers in Ireland means we are in a unique position to open a dialogue with industry to explore alternative models for the pricing of medicines.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.