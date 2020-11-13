The Irish Times view on Downing Street resignations: a reset in London?

The departure of Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings effectively decapitates the Vote Leave Brexit campaign cabal which has surrounded Boris Johnson

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings leaves his residence in London on Friday. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings leaves his residence in London on Friday. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images

 

Hope that the latest abrupt staff shuffle in Downing Street could be a sign that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is clearing the decks of obstacles that might obstruct him from doing a last-minute deal in the Brexit talks is dismissed by observers in London as wishful thinking.

The departure on Thursday of communications director Lee Cain, followed on Friday by chief adviser Dominic Cummings, effectively decapitates the Vote Leave Brexit campaign cabal which has surrounded the PM and largely driven the Downing Street operation. Yet Johnson is not said to take much prodding on Europe with some describing him as Downing Street’s most rabid Brexiteer. The talks on the future relationship, which resume next week, need a significant push from the impulsive Johnson, a man who enjoys taking political risks. But that may not be forthcoming and the prospects of a deal are in the balance.

The sidelining of the Vote Leave team, however, may represent a significant change in direction for an accident-prone administration that has lost the trust of many of its backbenchers, is performing poorly in the polls, and is in deep trouble over its incompetent management of the pandemic. It has also had to perform a number of embarrassing u-turns, in one case twice on the same issue of school meals at the behest of a young footballer. Fairly or unfairly, Cain and Cummings are blamed.

Some Tories hope it’s more than a change to a softer tone in PR operations – Cain opposed the appointment of a new more media-friendly press officer, journalist Allegra Stratton – and that the resignations may mark what one commentator calls a “reset of the premiership”; from a government focused on its new “red wall” voters captured from Labour and in need of a change of tack to usher in “a new era of cuddly Conservativism”. A return to a One Nation Toryism once espoused by Johnson. Whether the leopard can change its spots is another matter – another case, perhaps, of wishful thinking.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.