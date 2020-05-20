The Irish Times view on Donald Trump’s self-medication: a dangerous game

The US president is irresponsible advocating for a drug with dangerous known side-effects

US president Donald Trump has said he is self-medicating on his favourite, utterly unproven anti-coronavirus drug, hydroxychloroquine. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

US president Donald Trump has said he is self-medicating on his favourite, utterly unproven anti-coronavirus drug, hydroxychloroquine. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

 

At least he has not followed his own scientific insight to ingest bleach. As manufacturers were quick to point out, the result could have been fatal. But US president Donald Trump’s announcement that he is self-medicating on his favourite, utterly unproven anti-coronavirus drug, hydroxychloroquine, is as worrying.

Apart from the threat to his own health, his irresponsible advocacy for a drug with dangerous known side-effects could kill – some reports suggest already has killed – others and jeopardise important medical trials. Publicity has led to hundreds of volunteers pulling out of trials. Demand and prescriptions have soared – on March 19th, when Trump first championed the drug, 32,000 prescriptions for it were written in the US.

The drug has been used to treat several illnesses, including malaria and lupus. But Trump’s own Covid-19 task force has urged caution. Only anecdotal evidence has found it effective against the virus and the US Food & Drug Administration has warned it can be dangerous to those with underlying heart conditions and can cause liver and kidney damage.

Trump’s decision appears to have been taken with the consent of the White House doctor. A statement from him said simply that “after numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks”.

The promotion of this drug, unfortunately, has all the hallmarks of Trump’s management of the pandemic – the determined, unreasoning rejection of advice from scientists and doctors, and an attempt to paint Trump himself as the genius who is singlehandedly rescuing the US from a pandemic which he initially denied. The US is paying a heavy price.

Of course, Trump may not actually be taking hydroxychloroquine. We should be wary of taking any of his assertions at face value; this may be just another act of “diversion” from one of its most skilled practitioners.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.