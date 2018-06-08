The Irish Times view on data protection: Last line of defence

Austrian lawyer and privacy campaigner Max Schrems has done the State – and the world – some service
 

By taking legal actions against Facebook that opened up badly-needed international debate, and spurred the enacting of new privacy laws, Austrian lawyer and privacy campaigner Max Schrems has done the State – and the world – some service. Schrems’s name graces the internationally significant judgment by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in 2015, which began as a complaint against Facebook to the Irish Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) in 2011.

Alongside an earlier ECJ ruling siding with Digital Rights Ireland, the Schrems decision defined and strengthened Europe’s data protections, and influenced the development of the groundbreaking General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

An additional Commercial Court case (‘Schrems II’), again involving Schrems and the legality of Facebook’s data transfers, now also referred to the ECJ, is also expected to bring a pivotal ruling on whether, under current US electronic communications surveillance laws, European data sent to the US may be deemed adequately protected to stringent EU standards.

In Dublin this week, Schrems raised some key questions. He welcomed GDPR, but is concerned that national data protection authorities (DPAs) may fail to use the new enforcement tools, including sweeping fines, they have been given. This is especially relevant to Ireland’s ODPC, the regulator under GDPR for most of the powerful data-using multinationals like Facebook and Google.

Though the office is more adequately funded and staffed now, the problem of costs persists. Court costs in Ireland can be much higher than other jurisdictions and wealthy multinationals could drag out cases, making them financially prohibitive for the ODPC or individuals bringing complaints. Two simple actions would help address these looming challenges. First, our privacy laws should introduce a provision which mandates that complainant court costs cannot be prohibitively expensive. Second, Ireland needs to allow class action lawsuits, to permit actions to be taken and settled swiftly and collectively.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.