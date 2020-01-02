The Irish Times view on Croatia’s EU presidency: A chance for growth

While Croatia is at the helm, the EU should peer through the fog of Brexit and set a bold course for future growth rather than drifting aimlessly towards decline

Croatian and EU flags next to each other on the building of the Croatian parliament in Zagreb. Photograph: Denis Lovrovic/AFP via Getty Images

Croatian and EU flags next to each other on the building of the Croatian parliament in Zagreb. Photograph: Denis Lovrovic/AFP via Getty Images

 

Croatia, the newest member of the European Union, took over its presidency on January 1st, at a time when the bloc’s approach and commitment to the Balkans are once again in question. Ten countries joined the EU in 2004 and two more followed three years later, but by the time Croatia was admitted in 2013 the “big bang” of enlargement had become a whimper, and now further expansion is effectively on hold.

Brussels insists the process is continuing (albeit at glacial pace) and that Serbia and Montenegro could join by 2025, but the EU’s recent refusal even to open membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania sent a chill through the region. Macedonia changed its name to North Macedonia last year in a historic deal with Greece, facing down fierce nationalist protests to meet a key EU condition for the start of accession negotiations. But at an October summit, France, the Netherlands and Denmark declared that neither North Macedonia nor Albania was ready for membership talks, in what top EU officials described as a “historic mistake”.

There should be a renewed commitment to expansion of the EU

Such talks could last more than a decade and would involve an array of reforms, but instead of giving a reward to North Macedonia for ending a toxic Balkan stalemate, a divided EU backed away. Fearing nationalist, anti-immigration sentiment at home, French president Emmanuel Macron says enlargement should be frozen until the EU’s rules and accession process are revamped.

While reform in both areas is important, it should come alongside - not instead of - a renewed commitment to expansion that offers a real prospect of EU membership to countries that meet clear conditions. Without this, why should Serbia and Kosovo make the tough compromises needed to establish normal relations? And why would Russia and China not expand their own ambitions for a strategic region on the EU’s doorstep?

While Croatia is at the helm, the EU should peer through the fog of Brexit and set a bold course for future growth rather than drifting aimlessly towards decline.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.