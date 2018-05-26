The Irish Times view on crimes against women: we must never become inured to such violence

The killings of Ana Kriegel and Jastine Valdez are deeply disturbing
Abducted and killed: a memorial to Jastine Valdez in Enniskerry. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Abducted and killed: a memorial to Jastine Valdez in Enniskerry. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

 

The investigations by the Garda and Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) into the unconnected killings of Ana Kriegel (14) and Jastine Valdez (24) will continue for some time but the facts, as already known, are deeply disturbing. And rightly so. It is inconceiveable that Irish society would ever become inured to such violence.

Ana, a first year student at Confey Community College in Leixlip, died last Monday week of blunt force trauma. Jastine Valdez was abducted from a road near Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, last Saturday evening.

The only suspect for her abduction and subsequent murder by strangulation – Mark Hennessy (40) from Bray, Co Wicklow – was shot dead by an armed garda in south Dublin on Sunday evening. The remains of both women lay undiscovered for a number of days.

The circumstances of the two deaths are almost beyond comprehension. Yet it is essential that we do all we can to understand because with that comes the possibility of a constructive response. In the case of Jastine Valdez, gardaí have a considerable challenge to establish the precise sequence of events and are hindered by the deaths of murderer and victim. It will be important to find out, in as far as is possible, why Hennessy acted in the way he did. Were any warning signs missed, for example?

It is also in the public interest – and that of the Garda – that Gsoc’s findings in relation to the shooting of Hennessy are fully disclosed. The details already provided by the commission are a positive indicator in this regard.

Perspective is important too. This State is a safe place to live by international standards and the homicide rate has fallen over the past decade. However, in a period when many other types of crimes are in decline, an increasing number of sexual crimes are being recorded. Between 2003 and 2017, they rose by almost 90 per cent. This may be attributable in part to a greater willingness by victims to report crimes.

The digital world is playing a negative part. Evidence is emerging of young boys consuming graphic pornography before they have reached their teenage years. There is concern internationally that this phenomenon has already begun to contribute to increased sexual offending.

As society grapples with rapid advances in technology and evolving trends in sexual crime, more information about the possible relationship between the two is critical. A fresh approach to counting these crimes, and the public presentation of that information, would be a good first step. If we are to tackle increased sexual offending, and deal with how technology and pornography seem to be influencing factors, we must first measure and acknowledge what is happening.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.