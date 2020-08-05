The Irish Times view on coastal flooding threats

The combination of sea-level rise, storm surges and high tides could expose an extra 23 million people to coastal flooding by 2050

 

The latest evaluation of coastal flooding risk up to the end of the century combines climate science with likely economic impacts and possible outcomes for populations living near coastlines. It uses modelling in an attempt to predict how sea level rise combined with episodic extreme weather in the form of storm surges might occur in a world where temperatures continue to rise due to human-caused carbon emissions. The inexact science of prediction is becoming more accurate – even if still imperfect – and countries need to sit up and address the consequences, Ireland included.

The combination of sea-level rise, storm surges and high tides could expose an extra 23 million people to coastal flooding by 2050, even with relatively ambitious cuts to emissions, the study published in the journal Scientific Reports concludes. In a worst-case scenario where emissions continue to rise and no efforts are made to adapt to rising sea levels, coastal assets worth €12 trillion could be at risk by 2100. Rising sea levels caused by global heating could mean one-in-100-year floods would become one-in-10-year floods by century end.

The analysis identifies “hotspot” regions at risk of extensive flooding, of which northwestern Europe, including Ireland, is among the most vulnerable areas. This analysis shows the urgency of action needed to address sea-level rise via climate mitigation and adaptation, such as better coastal defences, as much of the rise is unavoidable.

Such studies have in the past been dismissed as scare-mongering, and criticised by climate science deniers for failing to take into account adaptation in the form of current flood defences, future measures and human resourcefulness.

This is critical research “because it provides politicians with a credible estimate of the risks and costs we are facing, and a basis for taking action”, according to co-author Prof Ian Young of the University of Melbourne. This data should act as a wake-up call to inform policy at global and local government levels so more flood defences can be built to safeguard coastal life and infrastructure.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.