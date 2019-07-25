The Irish Times view on childcare: Robust action needed to tackle substandard creches

Cots packed into rooms. Rough handling of children. Young children shouted at. A diet of watered-down milk and cheap instant noodles. Babies restrained in high chairs for long periods. Poorly trained staff. Breaches of staff-child ratios and fire safety rules.

Wednesday night’s RTÉ Investigates undercover documentary into a Dublin-based childcare chain provided haunting images that will strike terror into every parent. It uncovered a shocking disregard for even the minimum standards required when caring for young children in an early-years setting.

The fact that the childcare organisation has been making huge profits, with generous State funding, is a cause for further disgust.

The investigation provided a chilling reminder of a similar RTÉ documentary in 2013, where secretly filmed footage in three childcare centres shocked the country. At the time, the Government pledged to boost inspection and enforcement measures. So, what has happened since?

We need a zero-tolerance approach

There have been changes in the right direction. There is, finally, a minimum qualification for all staff working with children in creches or pre-school services. Someone can no longer set up a creche and only then notify the authorities. A centre must apply for registration and be inspected before it can open its doors to children.

Tusla’s capacity to inspect and address malpractice has been improved with the provision of new powers and additional staff. It is encouraging that the agency has been de-registering or attaching conditions to sub-standard providers. In the case of the Hyde & Seek organisation at the centre of the documentary, it has already been the subject of ongoing investigation and action by Tusla

But much more needs to be done to improve quality standards. The Government has previously pledged to withdraw funding from providers that do not meet quality standards in the free pre-school scheme. This needs to happen urgently to ensure taxpayers’ money is not going to sub-standard operators.

The fact that there is no professional body for early years’ staff has also been highlighted by groups such as the Children’s Rights Alliance. This means a person who harms a child cannot be struck off for malpractice. This must change. Tusla should also have the power to investigate any centre unannounced, at any time, on foot of concerns.

And there is a need for a much broader focus on quality assurance and workforce development in order to raise standards among childcare workers.

At the very minimum, parents who rely on childcare should have confidence that their children are safe, well cared for and in settings which reach minimum standards. Many childcare services do, of course, provide a high quality service. However, we need a zero-tolerance approach to tackle the minority of providers who put profit ahead of the best interests of children.