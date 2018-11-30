The Irish Times view on child protection services: a sadly familiar story

Figure of 22 deaths in 2017 is broadly consistent with past seven years
 

Twenty-two children and young people died last year while being monitored by welfare agencies or in the care of Tusla. That figure has remained broadly constant over the past seven years.

The National Review Panel (NRP) examines cases where children under 18-years-of-age were involved in serious incidents or died while in the care of the State. More than half of the reported fatalities in 2017 arose from natural causes or road traffic and other incidents. Three deaths were attributed to “unknown causes”; three to suicide; two to homicide and one to a drugs overdose.

Five years on from the establishment of the child protection agency Tusla, the NRP panel of experts drew attention to “continuing communications difficulties” between the HSE’s public health nursing service and Tusla’s social work departments.

It also pointed to the need to improve assessment practices involving physical abuse, as well as domestic violence and substance abuse.

Poor communications have bedevilled the HSE since its inception. This must change if a more holistic and effective child protection system is to emerge. While the establishment of a nationwide drugs liaison midwife service is not in Tusla’s remit, the NRP noted with approval that it took every opportunity to support such a development.

It went on to recommend that formal channels be established and maintained between Tusla and the public health nursing service.

Examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a young man who had died from a drugs overdose while in the care of Tusla, the NRP found that management of the case had been “inadequate at times”. Suitable placement and education had not been available to meet his early needs and this had led to “crisis management at the expense of a more strategic approach”.

As with acute hospital care, once social services became involved, there was evidence of “some very good practices”. But these departments remained under serious pressure, with high referral rates and staff shortages impacting on their services. A sadly familiar picture.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.