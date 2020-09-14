The Irish Times view on Belarus: Moscow holds back for now

EU member states will do everything to ensure that their diplomatic response is calibrated not to provide Putin with any invasion justification

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko pmeeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on Monday. Photograph: EPA/ Kremlin handout

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko pmeeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on Monday. Photograph: EPA/ Kremlin handout

 

Demonstrations in Belarus have continued despite growing levels of brutality and intimidation. Tens of thousands were out in Minsk and other cities on Sunday braving beatings by police and 774 arrests that have included leaders of the opposition co-ordination council. Yesterday an increasingly beleaguered President Alexander Lukashenko flew to Sochi on the Black Sea again to ask President Putin to weigh in behind him.

No public statement was expected but press reports suggest that while Moscow is likely to continue to express public support for the dictator, behind the scenes it is planning for transition to a post-Lukashenko era.

Putin’s calculation is not easy. If he props up a regime that has lost legitimacy at home, he may temporarily achieve the closer political union between the two countries he wants but Lukashenko has so far been wary of. But at a price of losing control over the inevitable medium-term transition to a regime that he must hope will remain pro-Russian. The majority sympathy in Belarus for links with Russia may begin to dissipate, leaving little choice for Moscow but to maintain that union through coercion.

Hence his caution. The dispatch of paratroops to a joint military exercise near the city of Brest – farcically titled “Slavic brotherhood” – is about sustaining the public myth that Putin is concerned largely with possible external Nato intervention. Lukashenko is selling that improbable threat for all he is worth. He claims Russia’s help is vital to stop the “puppetmasters” running the protests from abroad as a test run for eventually overthrowing his “older brother” Putin.

Putin last month, however, did ominously promise that Russia had created an auxiliary police force to deploy to Belarus at Lukashenko’s request if protests turn violent. The announcement echoed the “little green men” Moscow sent to annex Crimea in 2014 after the pro-western revolution in Ukraine.

EU member states will do everything to ensure that their diplomatic response is calibrated not to provide Putin with any invasion justification. Mindful of the provocative effect of promises to Ukraine of a path to EU membership – later ditched – the EU will largely respect the unstated Russian insistence that Belarus remains part of its sphere of influence.

Targeted sanctions against 30 individuals involved in the internal crackdown, visa bans and asset seizures, are likely to be as far as ministers go at the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday. Lukashenko himself is currently not on the list. But ministers may not even get these limited measures. Cyprus is currently blocking agreement in an attempt to increase pressure for sanctions on Turkey over the latter’s Mediterranean oil drilling.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.