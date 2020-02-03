The Irish Times view: ‘Critical concern’ over Ireland’s cybersecurity
ComReg says it is now a matter of “critical concern” that it is not possible at present to guarantee secure telecommunications networks in the absence of access by private companies to intelligence on national security risks.

ComReg says it is now a matter of “critical concern” that it is not possible at present to guarantee secure telecommunications networks in the absence of access by private companies to intelligence on national security risks.

 

The Government should give careful consideration to the advice it has received from the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) to allow intelligence on threats to national security to be shared between State agencies and the private sector. ComReg says it is now a matter of “critical concern” that it is not possible to guarantee secure telecoms networks in the absence of access by private companies to intelligence on national security risks.

With the ongoing rollout of 5G technology, nation states or groups acting on their behalf pose the biggest threat to cybersecurity, according to the submission to the Government’s consultation process on the issue. Along with the Garda, Defence Forces and the National Cyber Security Centre, ComReg is responsible for guarding Ireland’s networks against cyber attack.

Increased spying

This lastest warning about the danger of cyber threats echoes those expressed in a defence policy review provided to Cabinet last month, which maintained that increased spying by foreign intelligence agencies poses a risk to national security and to foreign direct investment. Ireland is particularly vulnerable to attack due to the large number of data centres here.

As the ongoing controversy in the UK over Huawei has demonstrated, Western governments and intelligence agencies are particularly worried about the role of companies with close links to the Chinese government in manufacturing 5G technology which may be vulnerable to espionage. ComReg wants to see the establishment of a mechanism for sharing and accessing national security intelligence in a controlled way among State agencies but it also believes the government should grant access to public companies involved in communications networks.

Last December’s National Cyber Security Strategy document revealed that there have been a number of serious cybersecurity incidents in recent years. Given the importance of technology companies to the Irish economy it is vital that ComReg’s advice about information sharing is taken seriously.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.