Irish Times view on the Kerry radiology review: key questions unanswered

The HSE carried out the review expeditiously but it does not probe deeply enough
 

The publication of the largest review of X-rays in our hospital system has underlined – not for the first time – an ongoing risk to patient safety.

Eleven people, whose scans were read by a locum radiologist, suffered a delayed cancer diagnosis and serious impact on their health, the review of more than 46,000 tests in University Hospital Kerry (UHK)found.

The lookback at scans carried out over a 15-month period in 2016/2017 found three patients with undiagnosed cancer which had not been previously identified. It also found a “substantial” rate of unreported and clinically significant findings requiring clinical review to determine whether patients needed to be recalled for further tests. “The review’s sole purpose was to examine potential safety issues and where found to acknowledge the harm to patients . . . The review and its results do not imply that the harm caused was exclusively attributable to the consultant radiologist whose work was reviewed,” the HSE report states.

The vast majority of x-rays and scans reviewed (44,831) agreed with the original report or found a minor abnormality of no clinical significance. Some 1,298 identified an unreported finding that was unlikely to be of clinical significance, while 105 required immediate action as a finding of significant clinical concern was made.

The radiologist at the centre of the controversy, by signing off on some 46,000 reports over 16 months while working at the Tralee hospital, was significantly overworked. The standard workload for a radiologist in Ireland is between 12,500 and 15,000 examinations per year; the UHK locum radiologist reported on some 36,000 tests per annum. Unfortunately the review does not address the reason for the overwork: was it because of excessive employer demands or does it reflect a clinician with a heightened work ethic?

The review team said they did not look at whether the discrepancy rates were within international norms. Why not? The error rate attributable to the locum consultant was at the lower end of international norms. Most studies show an error rate of two per cent to five per cent. This is the expected level of error given the necessarily subjective nature of a radiologist’s interpretative role.

A number of other important questions do not appear to have been addressed by the inquiry. Of the five consultant radiologists at UHK at the time, how many were employed as locums? Does the HSE comply with international norms for the number of radiologists per 100,000 population? And did it have to outsource x-ray and scan reporting in the year prior to the inquiry and, if so, in what numbers?

The review of radiology at UHK may have been carried out expeditiously. As an internal HSE review, however, it does not probe deeply enough. An external examination must be initiated.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.