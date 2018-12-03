Irish Times view on arson attack in Donegal: calling out racism

DCU research shows that online hate speech against groups such as asylum seekers and Travellers is widespread
Emily Logan, Irish Human Rights and Equality Commissioner, launching the Commission’s annual report . Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

Emily Logan, Irish Human Rights and Equality Commissioner, launching the Commission’s annual report . Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

 

An arson attack on a Donegal hotel that was due to receive 100 asylum seekers provided a stark reminder that, in spite of our harrowing history of mass emigration, outsiders are not always welcomed here. It is at such times that concerned citizens come into their own, like those from Moville, Ballaghadereen and other reception towns who publicly extended welcoming hands to dispossessed strangers.

Behaving as if incipient and overt racism is absent from society and may safely be ignored would be a serious mistake. Public opinion in other EU countries has become polarised over the treatment of immigrants; borders have been closed to asylum seekers and ultra-nationalist parties in Eastern Europe are on the rise. Closer to home, Brexit was heavily influenced by anti-immigrant sentiment. Leaflets were distributed in Ballaghadereen by racist-motivated activists from Dublin, last year, in an attempt to prevent the use of a hotel there as a refugee centre. They failed. But fear and local apprehension was stirred up.

A recent study by Dublin City University has shown that online hate speech, against groups such as asylum seekers and Travellers, is widespread in Ireland. But it is seldom called out online or reported to the authorities. Over a year, researchers identified 6,000 online messages containing “racially-loaded toxic speech”. They also found a large number of examples involving “coded racism”, where locals were presented as competing for services with foreign nationals.

These xenophobic and racist messages are not new. But their widespread dissemination through social media reflects an ability by their purveyors to utilise public platforms for the first time. Service providers should winnow this obnoxious material. And the Government must consider up-grading anti-racist legislation. Irish Human Rights and Equality Commissioner Emily Logan is concerned that the toleration of online hate speech could contribute to shaping both public and political debate. Those with power and influence, she said, should establish new norms for a changing society.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.