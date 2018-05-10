Economy at risk as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil fight over budget
Politicians struggle to resist temptation of repeating past mistakes despite crash
Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath has questioned the basis of Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe’s budget calculations. Photograph: Alan Betson
As Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil circle each other warily in the dying days of the confidence-and-supply arrangement with an election clearly on their minds, there is a real danger that the economic well-being of the country in the years ahead could be the victim of the tussle.