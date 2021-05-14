Dublin Bay South byelection will decide much more than Murphy’s successor
The constituency is Fine Gael heartland and if the party cannot hold the seat, Varadkar’s days could be numbered
Leo Varadkar: failure to win the Dublin Bay South byelection could have serious implications for his leadership of Fine Gael. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
The stakes couldn’t be higher for all the major political parties in the forthcoming Dublin Bay South byelection.
The outcome will signpost whether the political centre is capable of holding or whether the country is inevitably on course to a Sinn Féin-dominated government after the next general election.