Donald Trump’s fate lies in the hands of the Republican Party
US president’s confidence in the face of impeachment inquiry may prove misplaced
More than two and a half years after the unlikely victory of Donald Trump in the 2016 election, this week the president faced the most consequential moment of his presidency.
While the 21-month Mueller investigation into the Trump team’s ties with Russia yielded very little for Democrats, a controversy involving Ukraine’s new president became the issue that triggered an impeachment inquiry. A crisis that surfaced just last week in the media, suddenly erupted into a major constitutional battle.