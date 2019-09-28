Donald Trump’s fate lies in the hands of the Republican Party

US president’s confidence in the face of impeachment inquiry may prove misplaced

Suzanne Lynch

In his opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee, acting US director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, said the whistleblower complaint concerning US president Donald Trump is "unprecedented." Video: Reuters

More than two and a half years after the unlikely victory of Donald Trump in the 2016 election, this week the president faced the most consequential moment of his presidency.

While the 21-month Mueller investigation into the Trump team’s ties with Russia yielded very little for Democrats, a controversy involving Ukraine’s new president became the issue that triggered an impeachment inquiry. A crisis that surfaced just last week in the media, suddenly erupted into a major constitutional battle.

