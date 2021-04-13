Do our Covid rulemakers realise the importance of worship?

It might seem strange and disrespectful to compare God and groceries.

But there is a reason for doing just that. And that reason has been provided by the pandemic.

Right now, we can go our local shop and buy food, alcohol and, hopefully, a newspaper and anything else deemed “essential”. We can head off to our closest large supermarket and walk the aisles with dozens of other shoppers to stock up on groceries or, like many you see at weekends, on cans of beer.

Helpful staff will tell us where certain products are, keep the shelves stacked and operate the tills. It’s all permitted under Level-5 restrictions.

Paddy Murray has been a journalist for almost 50 years, working on many Irish newspapers and serving as editor of the Sunday Tribune for three years. He describes himself as a practising Catholic with reservations

If we are stopped by gardaí on the way there or back all we have to do is say “We’re just getting the groceries” and we’ll be waved on.

But if we were to say, “We’re going to Mass or to the mosque”, there might be a different response. Because if we are believers, if we have faith, if we subscribe to a religion, we are not currently permitted to attend public worship.

Whether we are Catholics or Protestants or Christians of some other denomination, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu or any other religion, we cannot attend regular religious services.

Apart altogether from the fact that many places of worship are vastly bigger than your average supermarket, there is another aspect of the ban on worship which seems to have escaped the attention of those making the rules.