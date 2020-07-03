Diarmaid Ferriter: Western People's hysterical response over ministers will take some beating

There has been no shortage of assertions about the need for politicians in the new Government to “deliver” for the west of Ireland.

In response to the outcry about the absence of any full cabinet minister from the west, government chief whip Dara Calleary and Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State with responsibility for international and road transport, who are not full ministers but will have a seat at Cabinet, have promised deliverance for their western constituencies.