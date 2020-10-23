Diarmaid Ferriter: We have been infantilised with promises of Christmas
Government has promised us a a slice of Christmas if we improve our ‘behaviour’
It is obvious that Nphet, dominated by Department of Health and HSE voices, is not representative enough. Will more thought be given now to the suggestion in the Government's document from June about the governance structures of Nphet that its composition "may change further over time in line with the expertise required across the response"?
If the Government is hoping the chorus of criticism of its handling of the Covid-19 crisis will dissipate through our pulling together and sucking up the lockdown, it is likely to be disappointed.
This week the Taoiseach offered us admissions of failure, apparent in his contentions that a zero-Covid strategy for the island in not possible, that borders must remain open and that we will likely be subjected to the yo-yo of lockdowns indefinitely.