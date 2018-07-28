Four years after the painstaking research of Catherine Corless on the Tuam Mother and Baby Home received extensive national and international attention, and calls for “urgent inquiry”, the tortured quest to uncover the full extent of what went on in and under the home’s grounds was back in focus during the week.

At a meeting in Tuam on Monday night, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone spoke to some of those affected and outlined her “personal” view that the possibility of exhumation of the remains and their reinterment should be “investigated”.