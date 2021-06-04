Diarmaid Ferriter: Poots’s delusions are extremely troubling

Past talk of agile unionism has only further fractured the fractious in the North

Diarmaid Ferriter

DUP leader Edwin Poots: It is hardly surprising he cut his political teeth in the aftermath of Robert Bradford’s killing given the heat of 1981 and the emotions and violence it engendered. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA

Edwin Poots joined the Democratic Unionist Party in 1981 after the murder by the IRA of Robert Bradford, a Methodist minister and Ulster Unionist MP. Anyone who thinks unionists are one-dimensional should think about the extraordinary trajectory of Bradford’s career; he left school at 15 to become a professional footballer and was on the books of Sheffield Wednesday, but he returned to Belfast, played soccer for Glenavon, trained as a Methodist minister and studied at Queens University Belfast.

He was a member of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) before leaving to join the Vanguard party; he also resigned from the Methodist church and defeated a power-sharing unionist in the February 1974 British general election. He consolidated that victory in 1979, the same year he unsuccessfully contested the leadership of the UUP.

