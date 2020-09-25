Diarmaid Ferriter: My advice to Government – stop hiring advisers
Is there an inbuilt acceptance that Ministers must be surrounded by a cohort of mentors?
Surely the existence of so many advisers is tantamount to a recognition that civil servants are still not given ample scope to initiate. File photograph: Getty
Our current Government is on the receiving end of no shortage of advice and here is some more: stop hiring advisers.
Rows over special advisers are a regular feature of our political discourse, usually focusing on their numbers and salaries but what about the broader issue of why they are deemed necessary in the first place?