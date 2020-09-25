Diarmaid Ferriter: My advice to Government – stop hiring advisers

Is there an inbuilt acceptance that Ministers must be surrounded by a cohort of mentors?

Diarmaid Ferriter

Surely the existence of so many advisers is tantamount to a recognition that civil servants are still not given ample scope to initiate. File photograph: Getty

Surely the existence of so many advisers is tantamount to a recognition that civil servants are still not given ample scope to initiate. File photograph: Getty

Our current Government is on the receiving end of no shortage of advice and here is some more: stop hiring advisers.

Rows over special advisers are a regular feature of our political discourse, usually focusing on their numbers and salaries but what about the broader issue of why they are deemed necessary in the first place?

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.