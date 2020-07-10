Diarmaid Ferriter: It’s time to put the arts back up on its pedestal
The arts have long been starved of funding and given a minor role in government policy
Catherine Martin, newly appointed Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and the Gaeltacht, receives her seal of office from President Michael D Higgins in June. Photograph: Maxwells
How on earth can you be Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht? As a coalition of briefs within a coalition Government, under one Government Minister, Catherine Martin, this new department is surely indicative of both farce and folly in the administration and governance of vital areas of Irish life and society.
Interviewing Martin on RTÉ earlier this week, Bryan Dobson said, “Let’s talk about some of your responsibilities – we’re not going to be able to get to them all.”