Diarmaid Ferriter: How can you be Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and Gaeltacht?

How on earth can you be Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht? As a coalition of briefs within a coalition Government, under one Government Minister, Catherine Martin, this new department is surely indicative of both farce and folly in the administration and governance of vital areas of Irish life and society.

Interviewing Martin on RTÉ earlier this week, Bryan Dobson said, “Let’s talk about some of your responsibilities – we’re not going to be able to get to them all.”