Diarmaid Ferriter: Fianna Fáil identity crisis driven by pretenders Sinn Féin

The growing agitation within Fianna Fáil for earnest inquiry into the party’s woes raises the question of what it represents almost a century after its creation on the back of the upheavals of the early 1920s.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin perhaps had time to ponder that last week when he visited Cork Public Museum to see its exhibition, Suffering the Most, to mark the centenary of the murder of lord mayor of Cork Tomás Mac Curtain in March 1920 and the hunger strike and death of his successor Terence MacSwiney in October that year, events that generated national and international attention and emotion during the War of Independence.