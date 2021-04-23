Diarmaid Ferriter: A brief history of Ireland’s great national missed targets
Vaccine rollout pledge must be seen in the context of other notable Irish fails
The State hopes to vaccinate 82 per cent of the population against Covid-19 by June. Photograph: iStock
“The target is still the target”. So the Taoiseach declared on Wednesday regarding vaccination of 82 per cent of the population against Covid-19 by June. It is a tall order, but then, it is just a target and targets have quite a habit of moving, being missed, or ignored altogether, as the following history of Ireland over the last century in the words of those who set, moved and missed targets, suggests.
1. “A Worker’s Republic or death” (Trade union leader, James Larkin, 1921).