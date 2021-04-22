Desire for US trade deal is behind Boris Johnson's apparent Northern Ireland madness
There’s method behind the British prime minister’s apparent Northern Ireland madness
Bluster disguising ruthlessness has often been the winning combination used by Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party. Photograph: Toby Melville/Pool/AFP
To serious commentators on international relations, UK prime minister Boris Johnson is a figure of fun. It is hard to think of serious interventions on his part. Much more common are apparently meaningless strings of words such as his latest comments on the Northern Ireland protocol, talking of “removing the unnecessary protuberances and barriers that have grown up and getting the barnacles off the thing and sandpapering into shape”.
Which could mean anything.