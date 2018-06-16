David McWilliams: World Cup is Russia’s new Potemkin village
Quite why westerners are perplexed by Putin’s popularity is itself perplexing
An activist of Reporters without Borders wears a mask depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest in front of the Russian embassy to Germany in Berlin, ahead of the start of the 2018 Football World Cup. Photograph: Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty
In the summer of 1787, determined to show foreign ambassadors the might of Russian power in the newly-subjugated Ukraine, Catherine the Great organised a boat trip down the Dneiper past modern-day Kiev.